1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309

1727 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1727 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beaming Studio with Rooftop! - City living at its best! Conveniently located between Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, this large and remodeled studio at The Winthrop House could be your next nest. With a thoughtfully designed open living space you'll be able to relax in tranquility only minutes from the hustle and bustle of the city. The unit has an efficient floor plan and hardwood flooring. The modern kitchen features new stainless steel appliances. The generously sized walk-in closet leads you into the full bathroom. Rooftop terrace and front desk service.

Walking distance to everything! Head northwest a few blocks to the heart of Dupont Circle where you will find a red line Metro stop, an abundance of restaurants and bars, and more. Head Northeast towards Logan Circle to find a Whole Foods Market and the excitement of the vibrant, growing 14th Street corridor. Fantastic location!

Tenant responsible for gas, electric and a flat fee of $50 for water as well as a $200 move-in fee. Security deposit equal to first month's rent. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5633238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 have any available units?
1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 have?
Some of 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 offer parking?
No, 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 does not offer parking.
Does 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 have a pool?
No, 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 have accessible units?
No, 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Massachusetts Ave NW Unit 309 does not have units with dishwashers.

