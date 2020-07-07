Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C Available 06/05/20 Ultra Convenient Lanier Heights Condo! - This beautifully updated two-bedroom is located in a charming pre-war condo complex in one of the city's most convenient locations. The spacious living room opens to the renovated kitchen, which includes updates all around. The two bedrooms are both big enough for queen-sized beds and include ample storage. Central air and heat, hardwood floors, and crown moldings complete this wonderful home.



Located in between the hearts of Columbia Heights and Adams Morgan, this location cannot be beat! The Columbia Heights Metro Station on the green/yellow lines is about a 10-minute walk away, as is the Woodley Park Station on the red line, and the numerous bus lines that run along 16th Street and Columbia Road are just a few steps away. Safeway is a short stroll for all your grocery needs, as is the nightlife and restaurant scene of 18th Street.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Water is included but gas and electricity are the responsibility of the tenant. Tenant responsible for building's $400 move-in fee. Cats welcome and dogs will be approved on a case-by-case basis.



