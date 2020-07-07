All apartments in Washington
1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C

1725 Lanier Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Lanier Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C Available 06/05/20 Ultra Convenient Lanier Heights Condo! - This beautifully updated two-bedroom is located in a charming pre-war condo complex in one of the city's most convenient locations. The spacious living room opens to the renovated kitchen, which includes updates all around. The two bedrooms are both big enough for queen-sized beds and include ample storage. Central air and heat, hardwood floors, and crown moldings complete this wonderful home.

Located in between the hearts of Columbia Heights and Adams Morgan, this location cannot be beat! The Columbia Heights Metro Station on the green/yellow lines is about a 10-minute walk away, as is the Woodley Park Station on the red line, and the numerous bus lines that run along 16th Street and Columbia Road are just a few steps away. Safeway is a short stroll for all your grocery needs, as is the nightlife and restaurant scene of 18th Street.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Water is included but gas and electricity are the responsibility of the tenant. Tenant responsible for building's $400 move-in fee. Cats welcome and dogs will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

(RLNE3951459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C have any available units?
1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C have?
Some of 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C offer parking?
No, 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C have a pool?
No, 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C have accessible units?
No, 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Lanier Pl NW Unit 5C does not have units with dishwashers.

