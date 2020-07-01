1723 Q Street Northwest

Amenities
Perfect Charming Studio Available Now!
This spacious studio apartment is available for move Now. It comes with all utilities included in the rent (minus cable/internet)!! Inquire today for more details and to schedule a viewing for your next home!! Located in the heart of DuPont circle with easy access to public transportation, restaurants, shops, etc…
-A/C included
-open layout
-All utilities included (minus Cable/internet)
-lots of closet space
-spacious bathroom
-Awesome Location
-400 Square Feet
-Dishwasher
-Building w/d available for use
I will begin holding viewings immediately so inquire today!!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.