1723 Q Street Northwest

Perfect Charming Studio Available Now!



This spacious studio apartment is available for move Now. It comes with all utilities included in the rent (minus cable/internet)!! Inquire today for more details and to schedule a viewing for your next home!! Located in the heart of DuPont circle with easy access to public transportation, restaurants, shops, etc…



-A/C included

-open layout

-All utilities included (minus Cable/internet)

-lots of closet space

-spacious bathroom

-Awesome Location

-400 Square Feet

-Dishwasher

-Building w/d available for use

I will begin holding viewings immediately so inquire today!!!



