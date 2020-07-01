All apartments in Washington
1723 Q Street Northwest

1723 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
internet access
Perfect Charming Studio Available Now!

This spacious studio apartment is available for move Now. It comes with all utilities included in the rent (minus cable/internet)!! Inquire today for more details and to schedule a viewing for your next home!! Located in the heart of DuPont circle with easy access to public transportation, restaurants, shops, etc…

-A/C included
-open layout
-All utilities included (minus Cable/internet)
-lots of closet space
-spacious bathroom
-Awesome Location
-400 Square Feet
-Dishwasher
-Building w/d available for use
I will begin holding viewings immediately so inquire today!!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Q Street Northwest have any available units?
1723 Q Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 Q Street Northwest have?
Some of 1723 Q Street Northwest's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Q Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Q Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Q Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Q Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1723 Q Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1723 Q Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Q Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Q Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Q Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1723 Q Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Q Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1723 Q Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Q Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Q Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

