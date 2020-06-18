1720 L St NE

All apartments in Washington
Location

1720 L Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Cute as can be 2 bedroom 1 and half bathroom home located blocks away from the H Street Corridor!! With plenty of bars, restaurants and night life just a few blocks away, this home can't be beat! The home sits on a quiet street and offers FREE parking outback for one car!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 1 full bath
-1 half bath
- Hardwood floors
- Central AC
- Ceiling fans in all rooms
- Kitchen has gas stove
- Large private backyard with fenced deck
- Mud room/ bike room
- Spacious shed outback for extra storage
- Carport out back
- Good size bedrooms
- W/D in unit
- Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable fee ( Dogs case by case owners approval)

UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST

(RLNE5084886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

