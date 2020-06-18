1720 L St NE

Amenities

Available 09/01/19 Cute as can be 2 bedroom 1 and half bathroom home located blocks away from the H Street Corridor!! With plenty of bars, restaurants and night life just a few blocks away, this home can't be beat! The home sits on a quiet street and offers FREE parking outback for one car!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 1 full bath

-1 half bath

- Hardwood floors

- Central AC

- Ceiling fans in all rooms

- Kitchen has gas stove

- Large private backyard with fenced deck

- Mud room/ bike room

- Spacious shed outback for extra storage

- Carport out back

- Good size bedrooms

- W/D in unit

- Pet friendly with $250 nonrefundable fee ( Dogs case by case owners approval)



UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST



