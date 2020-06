Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely, sunny, and large one-bedroom Unit with desk alcove, bay windows, double-pane windows, hardwood floors throughout, in -unit washer and dryer and dedicated water heater, high ceilings, and updated bathroom and kitchen. Also, Building has a shared rear patio and is close to stores, restaurants, and Metro. Smoke- free Building. Available June 27. Viewing by appointment only after 5 pm or on weekends.