All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1705 37th Street, NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1705 37th Street, NW
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

1705 37th Street, NW

1705 37th Street Northwest · (202) 745-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1705 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 37th Street, NW · Avail. Jul 15

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
1705 37th Street, NW Available 07/15/20 $3800 / 3br - 1100ft2 - Charming House in Burleith~Steps from Georgetown (1705 37th St, NW) - This house has wonderful curb appeal and convenient location! Walk into a lovely living room with fireplace, coat closet and great light. Dining Room and Kitchen open to screened porch and lush back yard. Upper level offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Lower level has a recreation room, half bath, and laundry area with washer, dryer, and deep sink.
Fabulous location with access to Georgetown, Glover Park, shops, grocery store, and public transportation.
Monthly rent is $3800. plus utilities. Avail. July 15th. Minimum 1 year lease. Application/ Credit check fee $75/person. Minimum credit score of 650 required of each tenant. Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, 202-965-4800.
Contact Donna Turner for a showing. Text 703-623-8130

(RLNE2938315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 37th Street, NW have any available units?
1705 37th Street, NW has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 37th Street, NW have?
Some of 1705 37th Street, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 37th Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1705 37th Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 37th Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1705 37th Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1705 37th Street, NW offer parking?
No, 1705 37th Street, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1705 37th Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 37th Street, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 37th Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1705 37th Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1705 37th Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1705 37th Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 37th Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 37th Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1705 37th Street, NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity