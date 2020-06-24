Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

1705 37th Street, NW Available 07/15/20 $3800 / 3br - 1100ft2 - Charming House in Burleith~Steps from Georgetown (1705 37th St, NW) - This house has wonderful curb appeal and convenient location! Walk into a lovely living room with fireplace, coat closet and great light. Dining Room and Kitchen open to screened porch and lush back yard. Upper level offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Lower level has a recreation room, half bath, and laundry area with washer, dryer, and deep sink.

Fabulous location with access to Georgetown, Glover Park, shops, grocery store, and public transportation.

Monthly rent is $3800. plus utilities. Avail. July 15th. Minimum 1 year lease. Application/ Credit check fee $75/person. Minimum credit score of 650 required of each tenant. Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, 202-965-4800.

Contact Donna Turner for a showing. Text 703-623-8130



