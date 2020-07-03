1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage new construction

*No Vouchers Accepted*. Stunning, Luxury FURNISHED with amazing 70 inch TV,. *** DOES NOT have a basement ***Brand new 3-level end unit townhouse drenched with light! No other annacostia rental listing compares! It comes furnished with sleek modern furniture, amazing stainless steel appliance with white gorgeous kitchen granite and cabinets - A DREAM KITCHEN! California King Bed with Master bathroom suite and walk in closet. Peaceful, serene neighborhood, new construction, only 1 years old ready for you to call home. Imagine waking up to a crisp morning with a cup of coffee on your large deck or grilling your favorite food (Grill and patio chairs included). Large enough for entertaining amazing dinners, raising a family or for someone looking to enjoy this large space. About 1 mile walk to the vibrant downtown annacostia with many restaurants, bars, shops and Metro. Tenant pays all utilities. Large Garage Parking. *If requested, furniture can be removed *Section 8 Voucher not accepted at this time.