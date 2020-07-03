All apartments in Washington
1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE

1700 Gainesville Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Gainesville Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
*No Vouchers Accepted*. Stunning, Luxury FURNISHED with amazing 70 inch TV,. *** DOES NOT have a basement ***Brand new 3-level end unit townhouse drenched with light! No other annacostia rental listing compares! It comes furnished with sleek modern furniture, amazing stainless steel appliance with white gorgeous kitchen granite and cabinets - A DREAM KITCHEN! California King Bed with Master bathroom suite and walk in closet. Peaceful, serene neighborhood, new construction, only 1 years old ready for you to call home. Imagine waking up to a crisp morning with a cup of coffee on your large deck or grilling your favorite food (Grill and patio chairs included). Large enough for entertaining amazing dinners, raising a family or for someone looking to enjoy this large space. About 1 mile walk to the vibrant downtown annacostia with many restaurants, bars, shops and Metro. Tenant pays all utilities. Large Garage Parking. *If requested, furniture can be removed *Section 8 Voucher not accepted at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE have any available units?
1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE have?
Some of 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 GAINESVILLE STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

