Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1700 13th ST NW Unit #1

1700 13th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1700 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 Available 08/08/19 Historic Logan Circle Three Bedroom! - [NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!]

This gorgeously restored 1895 Victorian has everything you could want. It's a bright two-story condo with 2500 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms. Right on historic and happening Logan Circle, it's the perfect combination of charm and modernity.

Walk in to find a light-filled and spacious living room with South facing windows, highlighted with gorgeous Brazilian cherry wood floors. Just down the hall, the eat-in dream kitchen includes designer finishes, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful custom cabinetry. Past the kitchen is a huge dining room, great for entertaining and an office/library. Access to a private deck off the dining room offers the perfect retreat. Head downstairs and you'll find two bright master suites, both with en suite bathrooms, plus an additional large den/nursery. The space is rounded out nicely with in-unit full sized washer and dryer.

With both Whole Foods and Trader Joe's a short walk away, grocery shopping couldn't be easier! Just two short blocks from picturesque Logan Circle and one block from bustling 14th S., this boutique building is located in the heart of DC's dining and nightlife hotspot. The restaurant options are endless - Le Diplomate has become one of the city's most popular French restaurants and the oysters at Pearl Dive are incomparable. Accessible to both the U Street and Shaw Metros (Green/Yellow) as well as 14th Street, 13th Street, and 11th Street bus lines, getting around town could not be easier.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4932098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 have any available units?
1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 have?
Some of 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 offer parking?
No, 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
