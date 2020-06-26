Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

1700 13th ST NW Unit #1 Available 08/08/19 Historic Logan Circle Three Bedroom! - [NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!]



This gorgeously restored 1895 Victorian has everything you could want. It's a bright two-story condo with 2500 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms. Right on historic and happening Logan Circle, it's the perfect combination of charm and modernity.



Walk in to find a light-filled and spacious living room with South facing windows, highlighted with gorgeous Brazilian cherry wood floors. Just down the hall, the eat-in dream kitchen includes designer finishes, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful custom cabinetry. Past the kitchen is a huge dining room, great for entertaining and an office/library. Access to a private deck off the dining room offers the perfect retreat. Head downstairs and you'll find two bright master suites, both with en suite bathrooms, plus an additional large den/nursery. The space is rounded out nicely with in-unit full sized washer and dryer.



With both Whole Foods and Trader Joe's a short walk away, grocery shopping couldn't be easier! Just two short blocks from picturesque Logan Circle and one block from bustling 14th S., this boutique building is located in the heart of DC's dining and nightlife hotspot. The restaurant options are endless - Le Diplomate has become one of the city's most popular French restaurants and the oysters at Pearl Dive are incomparable. Accessible to both the U Street and Shaw Metros (Green/Yellow) as well as 14th Street, 13th Street, and 11th Street bus lines, getting around town could not be easier.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.



