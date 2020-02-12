All apartments in Washington
1679 W ST SE #101
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:29 PM

1679 W ST SE #101

1679 W Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1679 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a small building in Anacostia, close to metro, bus, Capitol Hill, Navy Yard, offering best price for exceptional quality. Good sized bedrooms, open floor plan, in-unit, washer and dryer, recessed LED lights, patio and more. Very quaint building with total of 6 units, feels like a townhouse without the yard work. Off street parking available on first come basis, currently only 3 spots used out of 5 available space. Available for immediate move-in, a must see! Fair to excellent credit considered. Application fee is $50/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1679 W ST SE #101 have any available units?
1679 W ST SE #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1679 W ST SE #101 have?
Some of 1679 W ST SE #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1679 W ST SE #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1679 W ST SE #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1679 W ST SE #101 pet-friendly?
No, 1679 W ST SE #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1679 W ST SE #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1679 W ST SE #101 offers parking.
Does 1679 W ST SE #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1679 W ST SE #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1679 W ST SE #101 have a pool?
No, 1679 W ST SE #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1679 W ST SE #101 have accessible units?
No, 1679 W ST SE #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1679 W ST SE #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1679 W ST SE #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
