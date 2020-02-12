1679 W ST SE #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a small building in Anacostia, close to metro, bus, Capitol Hill, Navy Yard, offering best price for exceptional quality. Good sized bedrooms, open floor plan, in-unit, washer and dryer, recessed LED lights, patio and more. Very quaint building with total of 6 units, feels like a townhouse without the yard work. Off street parking available on first come basis, currently only 3 spots used out of 5 available space. Available for immediate move-in, a must see! Fair to excellent credit considered. Application fee is $50/adult.