All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 167 V.st Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
167 V.st Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

167 V.st Ne

167 V St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Eckington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

167 V St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Description

THIS HOME IS IT! Plenty of personality in this spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. This unit has three levels, main level has hardwood floors, kitchen has all white appliance. Basement level is finished more storage, theres a washer and dryer, half bathroom, also a walk through closet. Top floor has your 3 bedrooms with wall to wall carpet and then your full bathroom.

This unit is located right off Rhode Island Ave in the Eckington neighborhood. Twelve minute walk to from the RHODE ISLAND METRO STATION. . Ample storage with a secured shed.

* Washer/Dryer
* Secured Shed
* Window A/C
* Hardwood floors
* Bedrooms wall to wall carpets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 V.st Ne have any available units?
167 V.st Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 V.st Ne have?
Some of 167 V.st Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 V.st Ne currently offering any rent specials?
167 V.st Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 V.st Ne pet-friendly?
No, 167 V.st Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 167 V.st Ne offer parking?
No, 167 V.st Ne does not offer parking.
Does 167 V.st Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 V.st Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 V.st Ne have a pool?
No, 167 V.st Ne does not have a pool.
Does 167 V.st Ne have accessible units?
No, 167 V.st Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 167 V.st Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 V.st Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University