167 V.st Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Description



THIS HOME IS IT! Plenty of personality in this spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. This unit has three levels, main level has hardwood floors, kitchen has all white appliance. Basement level is finished more storage, theres a washer and dryer, half bathroom, also a walk through closet. Top floor has your 3 bedrooms with wall to wall carpet and then your full bathroom.



This unit is located right off Rhode Island Ave in the Eckington neighborhood. Twelve minute walk to from the RHODE ISLAND METRO STATION. . Ample storage with a secured shed.



* Washer/Dryer

* Secured Shed

* Window A/C

* Hardwood floors

* Bedrooms wall to wall carpets