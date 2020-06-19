1648 L STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to this gorgeous 2 BR /1.5BA home in the heart of NE, walking distance to vibrant H St corridor and the new DC Streetcar. Very charming/cozy 2BR row house. Abundant natural light & sufficient closet space are all presented here. This expanded home offers modern kitchen with contemporary cabinets, SS appliances and granite countertops. Grill outside and entertain your guests on a new trex deck. Central location for many local activities, walking distance to most! Picture posted is a representative of a staged home.