All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1648 L STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1648 L STREET NE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

1648 L STREET NE

1648 L Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1648 L Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to this gorgeous 2 BR /1.5BA home in the heart of NE, walking distance to vibrant H St corridor and the new DC Streetcar. Very charming/cozy 2BR row house. Abundant natural light & sufficient closet space are all presented here. This expanded home offers modern kitchen with contemporary cabinets, SS appliances and granite countertops. Grill outside and entertain your guests on a new trex deck. Central location for many local activities, walking distance to most! Picture posted is a representative of a staged home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 L STREET NE have any available units?
1648 L STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 L STREET NE have?
Some of 1648 L STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 L STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1648 L STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 L STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1648 L STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1648 L STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1648 L STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1648 L STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1648 L STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 L STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1648 L STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1648 L STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1648 L STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 L STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 L STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University