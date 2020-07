Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Furnished 4-BR, 2-FB row house with short-term rental available up to 12 months in downtown Shaw. Two blocks to Shaw Metro and one block to bus stop. 2-car onsite parking . Upper level has 3 BR and 1FB; main level has eat-in kitchen, living room, 1 BR , and 1FB. Utilities and WiFi included. Storage area and washer/dryer in basement. Convenient to Convention Center, numerous restaurants and shops. Large fenced back yard for relaxing to top it off!