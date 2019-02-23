All apartments in Washington
1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606

1640 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1640 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bike storage
internet access
Beautiful 1176 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath coming available in The Regent. The Regent is conveniently located at 16th and R Streets NW, in the heart of Dupont Circle, The Regent offers classic style, modern luxury and exceptional service.

This spacious, sun-filled unit offers maple hardwood floors throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, marble baths, gas fireplace, crown molding, 2 juliette balconies and is pre-wired for cable/high speed internet. The stunning gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, solid maple cabinetry and full-size stainless steel GE Profile Series appliances. D/W,W/D, CAC.

A 24 hour front desk is available to assist with all your needs. Minutes to Dupont Circle, the Red Line Metro, dining and shopping. Parking available. Please no pets.

Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Stainless Appliances
Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Gas Range
Dishwasher
Microwave

Gas fireplace
En-Suite Bath with Separate Tub and Shower
Coffee Bar
Juliette Balcony
Personal storage bins and bike storage (no charge)
On-Site Parking (additional cost)
24 Hour Front Desk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 have any available units?
1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 have?
Some of 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 currently offering any rent specials?
1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 pet-friendly?
No, 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 offer parking?
Yes, 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 offers parking.
Does 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 have a pool?
No, 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 does not have a pool.
Does 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 have accessible units?
No, 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 16th St Nw Unit: 606 has units with dishwashers.

