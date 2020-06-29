All apartments in Washington
1638 A Street NE
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

1638 A Street NE

1638 A Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1638 A Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

Capitol Hill 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with Back Patio, Washer/Dryer In Unit and 2 Car Parking Included! - Address: 1638 A St NE Washington, DC 20002
Neighborhood: Capital Hill
Market Rent: $2,650 a Month for a 12 to 24 Month Lease
Tenant Utilities: Electricity & Gas, Water, Sewer and Trash (Cable, Internet, Phone, Others)
Parking: 2 Car Driveway, Street
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Status: Available Now!

Welcome to 1638 A Street NE and the Capital Hill neighborhood. The location of the property is literally on the Hill. This home offers a corner outlook with the back patio area. It is near the metro, markets, and malls all within a few blocks from the property.

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms
Neighborhood: Capitol Hill - RFK Metro
Kitchen: Dishwasher, Electric Range and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator and Freezer.
Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit
Sq Ft: 972
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month for Resident Benefit Package
Move Fee: None
Fireplace: None
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: Central Heat Pump A/C and Heat, Central Water Heater

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2087050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 A Street NE have any available units?
1638 A Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 A Street NE have?
Some of 1638 A Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 A Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1638 A Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 A Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1638 A Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1638 A Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1638 A Street NE offers parking.
Does 1638 A Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 A Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 A Street NE have a pool?
No, 1638 A Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1638 A Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1638 A Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 A Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 A Street NE has units with dishwashers.

