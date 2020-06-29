Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Capitol Hill 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with Back Patio, Washer/Dryer In Unit and 2 Car Parking Included! - Address: 1638 A St NE Washington, DC 20002

Neighborhood: Capital Hill

Market Rent: $2,650 a Month for a 12 to 24 Month Lease

Tenant Utilities: Electricity & Gas, Water, Sewer and Trash (Cable, Internet, Phone, Others)

Parking: 2 Car Driveway, Street

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Status: Available Now!



Welcome to 1638 A Street NE and the Capital Hill neighborhood. The location of the property is literally on the Hill. This home offers a corner outlook with the back patio area. It is near the metro, markets, and malls all within a few blocks from the property.



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: One and a Half Bathrooms

Neighborhood: Capitol Hill - RFK Metro

Kitchen: Dishwasher, Electric Range and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator and Freezer.

Laundry: Washer and Dryer In Unit

Sq Ft: 972

Application Fee: $65/Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month for Resident Benefit Package

Move Fee: None

Fireplace: None

Floors: Hardwood

A/C & Heat: Central Heat Pump A/C and Heat, Central Water Heater



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



