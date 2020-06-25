1629 Newton St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Large and bright above-ground basement apartment in the heart of Mount Pleasant; steps from the convenience of 16th St.



The apartment was recently updated with stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting, it has light tile floor, open kitchen and a ton of closet space. Shared storage space also available.



The unit has a private front and back entrance, in-unit washer-dryer, and central heating/cooling. High-speed internet is included in posted price. Back patio use negotiable. Pets negotiable.



The location couldn't be better. 60-seconds walk to 16th St. with express downtown buses; 3-minute walk to local farmers' market, shops and restaurants (including DC's best new restaurant Elle); 8 minute walk to Columbia Heights Metro, Target, Best Buy, etc; and just a short walk to the entrance to Rock Creek Park (5 mins), the National Zoo (15 min), 11th Street Corridor, Bad Saint, The Coup, Room 11, Meridian Pint, etc (10 min).



Please contact us through the site or directly on donicholson@gmail.com to set up a viewing.