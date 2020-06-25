All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:13 AM

1629 Newton St Nw

1629 Newton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large and bright above-ground basement apartment in the heart of Mount Pleasant; steps from the convenience of 16th St.

The apartment was recently updated with stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting, it has light tile floor, open kitchen and a ton of closet space. Shared storage space also available.

The unit has a private front and back entrance, in-unit washer-dryer, and central heating/cooling. High-speed internet is included in posted price. Back patio use negotiable. Pets negotiable.

The location couldn't be better. 60-seconds walk to 16th St. with express downtown buses; 3-minute walk to local farmers' market, shops and restaurants (including DC's best new restaurant Elle); 8 minute walk to Columbia Heights Metro, Target, Best Buy, etc; and just a short walk to the entrance to Rock Creek Park (5 mins), the National Zoo (15 min), 11th Street Corridor, Bad Saint, The Coup, Room 11, Meridian Pint, etc (10 min).

Please contact us through the site or directly on donicholson@gmail.com to set up a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

