Washington, DC
1625 15th Street, NW #4
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:04 PM

1625 15th Street, NW #4

1625 15th Street Northwest · (202) 745-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1625 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1625 15th Street, NW #4 · Avail. Jul 7

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1625 15th Street, NW #4 Available 07/07/20 Spacious Sunny Logan Circle 1BR 1BA with Balcony - Large one bedroom one bath, hardwood floors in living/dining areas Generous counter space in the kitchen. New tile in kitchen and bath. Private Balcony with Marvin French doors. Good closet space, kitchen recently remodeled.. Washer Dryer in apartment. Central heating system.

Cats warmly welcome with one time only pet fee of $250.00. Sorry, no dogs.
Tenant pays electric. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. The application fee is $77 per person. Building Move-In fee $75. The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. www.ChatelRealEstate.com

Street parking. The excellent address gives you a Zone 2 parking permit which allows you to park from Logan area to Georgetown.

Contact agent Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500-Georgetown office or email CRAIG@Chatel.US.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2408326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 15th Street, NW #4 have any available units?
1625 15th Street, NW #4 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 15th Street, NW #4 have?
Some of 1625 15th Street, NW #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 15th Street, NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1625 15th Street, NW #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 15th Street, NW #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 15th Street, NW #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1625 15th Street, NW #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1625 15th Street, NW #4 does offer parking.
Does 1625 15th Street, NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 15th Street, NW #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 15th Street, NW #4 have a pool?
No, 1625 15th Street, NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1625 15th Street, NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 1625 15th Street, NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 15th Street, NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 15th Street, NW #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
