1625 15th Street, NW #4 Available 07/07/20 Spacious Sunny Logan Circle 1BR 1BA with Balcony - Large one bedroom one bath, hardwood floors in living/dining areas Generous counter space in the kitchen. New tile in kitchen and bath. Private Balcony with Marvin French doors. Good closet space, kitchen recently remodeled.. Washer Dryer in apartment. Central heating system.



Cats warmly welcome with one time only pet fee of $250.00. Sorry, no dogs.

Tenant pays electric. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650. The application fee is $77 per person. Building Move-In fee $75. The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. www.ChatelRealEstate.com



Street parking. The excellent address gives you a Zone 2 parking permit which allows you to park from Logan area to Georgetown.



Contact agent Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500-Georgetown office or email CRAIG@Chatel.US.



