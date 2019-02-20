1624 BELMONT STREET NW

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace

This stunning and bright end of row townhome has been renovated and refreshed from top to bottom, and is ready to be your new Adams Morgan home. Enter this two-level unit to the open family room, where you can cozy up next to the wood burning fireplace or enjoy the natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The open dining area leads into the kitchen, which features new appliances, cabinetry, counters, and flooring.Travel upstairs to the spacious owner~s suite, with large windows looking out at the monument, an updated ensuite bathroom, and generous closet space. The rear patio is perfect for hosting intimate gatherings or enjoying the nice Spring weather.This gorgeous End Unit Townhome is steps away from the vibrant U Street Corridor and the serenity of Meridian Hill Park. The two parking spots included in this rental make this Adams Morgan townhome the perfect home for those looking for a quiet neighborhood with close proximity to lively city living.