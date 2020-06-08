All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:20 PM

1616 11TH STREET NW

1616 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1616 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
March Madness = Free Rent! Lease now and March rent is free. This exceptional penthouse offers two bedrooms, two bathsand 950sf PRIVATE roof terrace. Inside, this unit boasts 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and Bosch appliances. The master bedroom features en-suite master bath, walk-in closet, second closet, and space for a desk or sitting area. This penthouse also includes your own private outdoor oasis. Accessible by elevator, the roof terrace features an outdoor kitchen with sink, grill, smoker, refrigerator, and bar area. Wait, there~s more. Adjacent to the outdoor kitchen is a hot tub, pergola covered seating and dining area - perfect for those evening al fresco dinner parties. Patio furniture included. Garage parking and private storage units also included. The building is pet-friendly and directly across from the Shaw dog park. Walk to Whole Foods, Logan Circle, and Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 11TH STREET NW have any available units?
1616 11TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 11TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1616 11TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 11TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1616 11TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 11TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 11TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1616 11TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1616 11TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1616 11TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 11TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 11TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1616 11TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1616 11TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1616 11TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 11TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 11TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
