1616 11TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park elevator parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

March Madness = Free Rent! Lease now and March rent is free. This exceptional penthouse offers two bedrooms, two bathsand 950sf PRIVATE roof terrace. Inside, this unit boasts 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and Bosch appliances. The master bedroom features en-suite master bath, walk-in closet, second closet, and space for a desk or sitting area. This penthouse also includes your own private outdoor oasis. Accessible by elevator, the roof terrace features an outdoor kitchen with sink, grill, smoker, refrigerator, and bar area. Wait, there~s more. Adjacent to the outdoor kitchen is a hot tub, pergola covered seating and dining area - perfect for those evening al fresco dinner parties. Patio furniture included. Garage parking and private storage units also included. The building is pet-friendly and directly across from the Shaw dog park. Walk to Whole Foods, Logan Circle, and Metro.