All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1607 T Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1607 T Street NW
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

1607 T Street NW

1607 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1607 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two-Level Condo for Rent in DuPont Circle/U Street - Property Id: 220858

Lovely two-bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in the heart of the Dupont Circle/U Street/14th St Corridor. Quiet two-level unit in a small building (three units total). Each bedroom has a private bathroom. Separate living and dining rooms, private back patio. Washer/dryer in the unit. Walk to Dupont and U St. Metros, restaurants, 14th Street corridor (Trader Joe's two blocks away!). Walkscore of 98.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220858
Property Id 220858

(RLNE5534493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 T Street NW have any available units?
1607 T Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 T Street NW have?
Some of 1607 T Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 T Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1607 T Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 T Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 T Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1607 T Street NW offer parking?
No, 1607 T Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1607 T Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 T Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 T Street NW have a pool?
No, 1607 T Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1607 T Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1607 T Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 T Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 T Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University