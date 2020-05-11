1607 T Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two-Level Condo for Rent in DuPont Circle/U Street - Property Id: 220858



Lovely two-bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in the heart of the Dupont Circle/U Street/14th St Corridor. Quiet two-level unit in a small building (three units total). Each bedroom has a private bathroom. Separate living and dining rooms, private back patio. Washer/dryer in the unit. Walk to Dupont and U St. Metros, restaurants, 14th Street corridor (Trader Joe's two blocks away!). Walkscore of 98.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220858

Property Id 220858



(RLNE5534493)