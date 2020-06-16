Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1548 3rd Street NW Available 07/17/19 Pet Friendly, Show Stopper in Shaw! - You do not want to miss this perfectly situated two-bedroom rowhome on a quiet street in Shaw! With inviting hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and the most adorable backyard you could hope for, this unit is sure to feel like the perfect Nest! Enter into the spacious and bright main living room with gorgeous fireplace, opens right into the dining area. It is an ideal floor plan with plenty of room for living and dining. The kitchen area is complete with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (including gas range,) granite countertops, and ample cabinet space! Heading through a large sliding set of doors, to make your way outside to the back yard patio perfect for hosting a weekend barbecue.



There is a spacious master bedroom upstairs and a second nice sized bedroom both bright and have great closet space! This floor also has two fully updated bathrooms and a washer/dryer unit. With the incredible high ceilings, the off-street parking spot and the fantastic back yard this unit will not last long!



The home is located in a highly desirable area between the popular neighborhoods of Bloomingdale and Shaw. It is ideal for those who want a residential feel while still being centrally located. The property is located just .5 miles to the Shaw-Howard U Metro, putting you right on the green/yellow line to make commuting a breeze. Easy access to Capital Bikeshare and bus lines abound, with the G2, G8, G9, 90, 92, and 96 all also within a few blocks. The Giant on O Street and NY Ave Safeway (24-hours) are also both easily walkable. When you are looking to hang out near home, there are a lot of neighborhood favorites from which to choose: Anxo Cidery, Meats & Foods, Bistro Bohem, Boundary Stone, BKK Cookshop, Red Toque, Dacha Beer Garden, Right Proper Brewing and The Royal are all nearby. During the summer months, take full advantage of the produce at the Bloomingdale Farmers Market.



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for gas + electric as well as a flat fee of $50 for water. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4982728)