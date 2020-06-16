All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1548 3rd Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1548 3rd Street NW
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

1548 3rd Street NW

1548 3rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1548 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1548 3rd Street NW Available 07/17/19 Pet Friendly, Show Stopper in Shaw! - You do not want to miss this perfectly situated two-bedroom rowhome on a quiet street in Shaw! With inviting hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and the most adorable backyard you could hope for, this unit is sure to feel like the perfect Nest! Enter into the spacious and bright main living room with gorgeous fireplace, opens right into the dining area. It is an ideal floor plan with plenty of room for living and dining. The kitchen area is complete with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (including gas range,) granite countertops, and ample cabinet space! Heading through a large sliding set of doors, to make your way outside to the back yard patio perfect for hosting a weekend barbecue.

There is a spacious master bedroom upstairs and a second nice sized bedroom both bright and have great closet space! This floor also has two fully updated bathrooms and a washer/dryer unit. With the incredible high ceilings, the off-street parking spot and the fantastic back yard this unit will not last long!

The home is located in a highly desirable area between the popular neighborhoods of Bloomingdale and Shaw. It is ideal for those who want a residential feel while still being centrally located. The property is located just .5 miles to the Shaw-Howard U Metro, putting you right on the green/yellow line to make commuting a breeze. Easy access to Capital Bikeshare and bus lines abound, with the G2, G8, G9, 90, 92, and 96 all also within a few blocks. The Giant on O Street and NY Ave Safeway (24-hours) are also both easily walkable. When you are looking to hang out near home, there are a lot of neighborhood favorites from which to choose: Anxo Cidery, Meats & Foods, Bistro Bohem, Boundary Stone, BKK Cookshop, Red Toque, Dacha Beer Garden, Right Proper Brewing and The Royal are all nearby. During the summer months, take full advantage of the produce at the Bloomingdale Farmers Market.

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for gas + electric as well as a flat fee of $50 for water. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4982728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 3rd Street NW have any available units?
1548 3rd Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 3rd Street NW have?
Some of 1548 3rd Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 3rd Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1548 3rd Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 3rd Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1548 3rd Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1548 3rd Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1548 3rd Street NW offers parking.
Does 1548 3rd Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 3rd Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 3rd Street NW have a pool?
No, 1548 3rd Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1548 3rd Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1548 3rd Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 3rd Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 3rd Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University