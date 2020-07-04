All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE

1536 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1536 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom,1 bath, w/d in unit, newly renovated located in Capitol Hill East. 3.5 Blocks to Metro TrainAvailable for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have any available units?
1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1536 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

