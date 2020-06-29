1531 31ST STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Welcome home! Luxurious, spacious, fully furnished and light-filled penthouse condo with private rooftop deck in coveted Georgetown! Spread over two levels, this two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom luxury condo features high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Turret-style master bedroom boasts a generous walk-in closet and a soaking spa-inspired tub. The gas fireplace and cozy window nook are perfect places to warm up and curl up with a book next to, and complete this charming package. Private outside rooftop patio offers panoramic views, and is the perfect place for 4th of July fireworks, entertaining guests in style or your private, tranquil relaxation.