1531 31ST STREET NW
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

1531 31ST STREET NW

1531 31st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1531 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome home! Luxurious, spacious, fully furnished and light-filled penthouse condo with private rooftop deck in coveted Georgetown! Spread over two levels, this two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom luxury condo features high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Turret-style master bedroom boasts a generous walk-in closet and a soaking spa-inspired tub. The gas fireplace and cozy window nook are perfect places to warm up and curl up with a book next to, and complete this charming package. Private outside rooftop patio offers panoramic views, and is the perfect place for 4th of July fireworks, entertaining guests in style or your private, tranquil relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 31ST STREET NW have any available units?
1531 31ST STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 31ST STREET NW have?
Some of 1531 31ST STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 31ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1531 31ST STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 31ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1531 31ST STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1531 31ST STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1531 31ST STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1531 31ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 31ST STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 31ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1531 31ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1531 31ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1531 31ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 31ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 31ST STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

