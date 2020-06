Amenities

This renovated 2 bedroom house is located on quiet a tree-lined street in the heart of Shaw. It features hardwood floors, a spiral staircase, granite counter tops, an energy efficient heating and air conditioning system, a fenced in backyard with a patio and off street parking. It is nestled between the Shaw Howard University Metro station and the Mt Vernon Metro station. Everything you need and want is within walking distance. Pets are welcome.

Available to move in now.