152 35th St NE.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Spectacular 2 BR 1 bath townhome located in the River Terrace neighborhood of Washington DC! The home is just a short walk to the Minnesota Ave Metro, shops and so much more!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 1 Bath

- Open concept floor plan

- Gas cooking

- W/D in unit

- Parking outback

- Fenced in backyard with shed

- Nest AC unit

- Ceiling fans in all rooms

- Hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms

- No Pets

_ No smoking

- Internet included

- ADT alarm included



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4983583)