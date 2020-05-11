All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
152 35th St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
152 35th St NE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

152 35th St NE

152 35th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Benning
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

152 35th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Spectacular 2 BR 1 bath townhome located in the River Terrace neighborhood of Washington DC! The home is just a short walk to the Minnesota Ave Metro, shops and so much more!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- Open concept floor plan
- Gas cooking
- W/D in unit
- Parking outback
- Fenced in backyard with shed
- Nest AC unit
- Ceiling fans in all rooms
- Hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms
- No Pets
_ No smoking
- Internet included
- ADT alarm included

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 152 35th St NE have any available units?
152 35th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 35th St NE have?
Some of 152 35th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 35th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
152 35th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 35th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 152 35th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 152 35th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 152 35th St NE offers parking.
Does 152 35th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 35th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 35th St NE have a pool?
No, 152 35th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 152 35th St NE have accessible units?
No, 152 35th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 152 35th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 35th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University