1519 Q St Nw

Rarely available 1870s Victorian rowhouse at 1519 Q Street between Dupont Circle and Logan Circle.
Long-term tenant working overseas for 4 months makes this property available to sublet July 1 October 31. Apartment is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on upper 2 levels of the property. Apartment is fully furnished. (Second bedroom is currently set up as an office.) Includes off-street parking.
Perfect location: less than 2 blocks from 14th St, P St Whole Foods; short walk to Dupont circle; U St and Dupont Circle metro stations; K St.; downtown; 14th St/U Street corridor; etc.
Amenities include:
- Original hardwood floors;
- Front Bay window with bright southern exposure;
- Open kitchen/ dining area;
- Fireplace with exposed brick wall in living room;
- Balcony off rear bedroom overlooking private back yard;
- Washer/Dryer upstairs;
- Central AC/Heat;
- Private yard with slate patio and barbecue;
- One Parking space.