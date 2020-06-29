1519 Q St Nw

Amenities

Rarely available 1870s Victorian rowhouse at 1519 Q Street between Dupont Circle and Logan Circle.



Long-term tenant working overseas for 4 months makes this property available to sublet July 1 October 31. Apartment is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on upper 2 levels of the property. Apartment is fully furnished. (Second bedroom is currently set up as an office.) Includes off-street parking.



Perfect location: less than 2 blocks from 14th St, P St Whole Foods; short walk to Dupont circle; U St and Dupont Circle metro stations; K St.; downtown; 14th St/U Street corridor; etc.



Amenities include:



- Original hardwood floors;

- Front Bay window with bright southern exposure;

- Open kitchen/ dining area;

- Fireplace with exposed brick wall in living room;

- Balcony off rear bedroom overlooking private back yard;

- Washer/Dryer upstairs;

- Central AC/Heat;

- Private yard with slate patio and barbecue;

- One Parking space.