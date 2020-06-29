All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1519 Q St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1519 Q St Nw
Last updated June 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

1519 Q St Nw

1519 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1519 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Rarely available 1870s Victorian rowhouse at 1519 Q Street between Dupont Circle and Logan Circle.

Long-term tenant working overseas for 4 months makes this property available to sublet July 1 October 31. Apartment is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on upper 2 levels of the property. Apartment is fully furnished. (Second bedroom is currently set up as an office.) Includes off-street parking.

Perfect location: less than 2 blocks from 14th St, P St Whole Foods; short walk to Dupont circle; U St and Dupont Circle metro stations; K St.; downtown; 14th St/U Street corridor; etc.

Amenities include:

- Original hardwood floors;
- Front Bay window with bright southern exposure;
- Open kitchen/ dining area;
- Fireplace with exposed brick wall in living room;
- Balcony off rear bedroom overlooking private back yard;
- Washer/Dryer upstairs;
- Central AC/Heat;
- Private yard with slate patio and barbecue;
- One Parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Q St Nw have any available units?
1519 Q St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Q St Nw have?
Some of 1519 Q St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Q St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Q St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Q St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Q St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1519 Q St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Q St Nw offers parking.
Does 1519 Q St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Q St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Q St Nw have a pool?
No, 1519 Q St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Q St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1519 Q St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Q St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Q St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Benning Woods Apts
4040 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University