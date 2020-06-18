All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1516 R St NW Unit 3

1516 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1516 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1516 R St NW Unit 3 Available 04/03/19 Dazzling Dupont Condo! Parking Included! - This gorgeous unit is nestled in a boutique building that was converted into condos and remodeled in 2012. Bright, spacious, and custom, this is a true DC gem! Step into the open living and dining area, which has beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and high ceilings. A bay window lets in lots of light. Custom cabinetry and a gas fireplace make add charm to this lovely space. The high-end kitchen is sleek and modern. It features an island, free-standing hood, and stainless steel appliances and countertops. To round out this brilliant living area, a closet behind sliding glass barn doors can easily double as a hide-a-away office! The smaller bedroom has an en-suite bath, Murphy bed, fireplace, and a private balcony. A jacuzzi tub with a view is the perfect oasis. Down the hall, you'll find a washer/dryer and the master bath, which features double-sinks and a glass-enclosed shower. Lastly, find the stunning master bedroom. High ceilings, wraparound windows, a third fireplace, and built-in shelving (ladder for the top shelves included!) make this a very special space. There are two closets and room for a King-sized bed.

Located next to two of DC's most coveted neighborhoods, you'll have options galore nestled just between Logan and Dupont Circle. Just a couple blocks away, you'll find grocery options like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. Head to grab coffee at Slipstream or bottomless brunch at El Centro. The dinner and drink options are endless - ChurchKey, Barcelona, and Ghibellina to name a few! Located just one block from circulator stop and a 10-12 minute walk from Dupont Circle (Red) and U Street (Yellow/Green) metro stations make commuting a breeze!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric. One parking space is included in the rent! One pet allowed on a case-by-case basis with a pet fee.

(RLNE4748337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 R St NW Unit 3 have any available units?
1516 R St NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 R St NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 1516 R St NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 R St NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1516 R St NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 R St NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 R St NW Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1516 R St NW Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1516 R St NW Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1516 R St NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 R St NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 R St NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1516 R St NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1516 R St NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1516 R St NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 R St NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 R St NW Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
