Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1516 R St NW Unit 3 Available 04/03/19 Dazzling Dupont Condo! Parking Included! - This gorgeous unit is nestled in a boutique building that was converted into condos and remodeled in 2012. Bright, spacious, and custom, this is a true DC gem! Step into the open living and dining area, which has beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and high ceilings. A bay window lets in lots of light. Custom cabinetry and a gas fireplace make add charm to this lovely space. The high-end kitchen is sleek and modern. It features an island, free-standing hood, and stainless steel appliances and countertops. To round out this brilliant living area, a closet behind sliding glass barn doors can easily double as a hide-a-away office! The smaller bedroom has an en-suite bath, Murphy bed, fireplace, and a private balcony. A jacuzzi tub with a view is the perfect oasis. Down the hall, you'll find a washer/dryer and the master bath, which features double-sinks and a glass-enclosed shower. Lastly, find the stunning master bedroom. High ceilings, wraparound windows, a third fireplace, and built-in shelving (ladder for the top shelves included!) make this a very special space. There are two closets and room for a King-sized bed.



Located next to two of DC's most coveted neighborhoods, you'll have options galore nestled just between Logan and Dupont Circle. Just a couple blocks away, you'll find grocery options like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. Head to grab coffee at Slipstream or bottomless brunch at El Centro. The dinner and drink options are endless - ChurchKey, Barcelona, and Ghibellina to name a few! Located just one block from circulator stop and a 10-12 minute walk from Dupont Circle (Red) and U Street (Yellow/Green) metro stations make commuting a breeze!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric. One parking space is included in the rent! One pet allowed on a case-by-case basis with a pet fee.



(RLNE4748337)