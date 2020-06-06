All apartments in Washington
1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2

1513 Oak Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Oak Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Delightful Condo off 16th Street! Parking included! - This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo spreads over 950 square feet (not including a large private deck) of a recently converted rowhouse. The light-filled living room leads to an open kitchen with stone countertop, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. High-end touches continue throughout the home: hardwood floors, high ceilings, and beautiful bathrooms. A long hallway leads first to the first large bedroom with a closet. This bedroom share a jack and jill style full bathroom. At the end of the hall is the master suite with double closets, an en-suite master bathroom with large marble tile shower. There is a huge private balcony out the back leading to the parking space.

Located on a oneway street in Columbia Heights with some of the city's most popular dining and nightlife options are at your fingertips. Nearby Red Derby and Lyman's Tavern, as well as Taqueria Habanero are great choices. The Safeway is a few blocks away, as is Yes! Organic. Commuting is easy with access to both the Green Line Metro (Petworth-Georgia Ave) and bus options along 14th and 16th Street.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for the internet/cable, and a flat $200/month for water, gas, and electric. One parking space are included in the rent. One cat welcome and may consider one small to medium sized dog.

(RLNE5387191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

