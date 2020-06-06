1513 Oak Street NW Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Delightful Condo off 16th Street! Parking included! - This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo spreads over 950 square feet (not including a large private deck) of a recently converted rowhouse. The light-filled living room leads to an open kitchen with stone countertop, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. High-end touches continue throughout the home: hardwood floors, high ceilings, and beautiful bathrooms. A long hallway leads first to the first large bedroom with a closet. This bedroom share a jack and jill style full bathroom. At the end of the hall is the master suite with double closets, an en-suite master bathroom with large marble tile shower. There is a huge private balcony out the back leading to the parking space.



Located on a oneway street in Columbia Heights with some of the city's most popular dining and nightlife options are at your fingertips. Nearby Red Derby and Lyman's Tavern, as well as Taqueria Habanero are great choices. The Safeway is a few blocks away, as is Yes! Organic. Commuting is easy with access to both the Green Line Metro (Petworth-Georgia Ave) and bus options along 14th and 16th Street.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for the internet/cable, and a flat $200/month for water, gas, and electric. One parking space are included in the rent. One cat welcome and may consider one small to medium sized dog.



(RLNE5387191)