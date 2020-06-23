Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1513 K St SE Available 06/01/19 Potomac Ave & River Views - You've found it, your utterly charming new home. You are at Potomac Ave with all of its charm and serenity and with everything the Pennsylvania Ave corridor offers from Eastern Market and Barracks Row to the Capitol.



This thoroughly renovated house offers a living room, beautiful kitchen and open dining layout, and a with small back yard on the ground level. On the second floor, two great bedrooms full of light, a private deck off of the master with river views, two full bathrooms, and a den that is ample room for anyone in need of a third bedroom.



The luxury kitchen, central air, and en suite laundry compliment the property nicely and provide for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. This is a great house that you will love calling home.



Available to move in on June 1st.



No smoking.



Off street parking.



Contact us today via email or through our website to schedule your showing.



No Dogs Allowed



