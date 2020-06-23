All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

1513 K St SE

1513 K Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1513 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1513 K St SE Available 06/01/19 Potomac Ave & River Views - You've found it, your utterly charming new home. You are at Potomac Ave with all of its charm and serenity and with everything the Pennsylvania Ave corridor offers from Eastern Market and Barracks Row to the Capitol.

This thoroughly renovated house offers a living room, beautiful kitchen and open dining layout, and a with small back yard on the ground level. On the second floor, two great bedrooms full of light, a private deck off of the master with river views, two full bathrooms, and a den that is ample room for anyone in need of a third bedroom.

The luxury kitchen, central air, and en suite laundry compliment the property nicely and provide for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. This is a great house that you will love calling home.

Available to move in on June 1st.

No smoking.

Off street parking.

Contact us today via email or through our website to schedule your showing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4823116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 K St SE have any available units?
1513 K St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 K St SE have?
Some of 1513 K St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 K St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1513 K St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 K St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 K St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1513 K St SE offer parking?
No, 1513 K St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1513 K St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 K St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 K St SE have a pool?
No, 1513 K St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1513 K St SE have accessible units?
No, 1513 K St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 K St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 K St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
