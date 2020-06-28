1512 31st St NW

Amenities

Luxurious 2Br/2Ba Rowhouse in Georgetown. The place can be furnished or unfurnished. Available Aug 1 2019. Be the first to see this masterfully renovated town home. Renovations combine new, top of the line appliances with quintessential Georgetown beauty. Blanketed with natural light, this living space boasts beautiful hardwood floors, private patio on quiet street, and luxuriously renovated bathrooms and kitchen with custom finishing. Enjoy the convenience of in-home new frontload large capacity washer and dryer. Separate Heated spa baths with Steam Shower. 2nd bath has Jacuzzi with inline heater and multijet system. Natural stone and granite in all baths. Kitchen with granite and high end stainless appliances. Architectural details abound. 2 large Bedrooms with large closet spaces and new finishes. 2nd bedroom and bath is in basement.



No Pets Allowed



