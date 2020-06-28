All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1512 31st St NW

1512 31st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1512 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Luxurious 2Br/2Ba Rowhouse in Georgetown. The place can be furnished or unfurnished. Available Aug 1 2019. Be the first to see this masterfully renovated town home. Renovations combine new, top of the line appliances with quintessential Georgetown beauty. Blanketed with natural light, this living space boasts beautiful hardwood floors, private patio on quiet street, and luxuriously renovated bathrooms and kitchen with custom finishing. Enjoy the convenience of in-home new frontload large capacity washer and dryer. Separate Heated spa baths with Steam Shower. 2nd bath has Jacuzzi with inline heater and multijet system. Natural stone and granite in all baths. Kitchen with granite and high end stainless appliances. Architectural details abound. 2 large Bedrooms with large closet spaces and new finishes. 2nd bedroom and bath is in basement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5063662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 31st St NW have any available units?
1512 31st St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 31st St NW have?
Some of 1512 31st St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 31st St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1512 31st St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 31st St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1512 31st St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1512 31st St NW offer parking?
No, 1512 31st St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1512 31st St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 31st St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 31st St NW have a pool?
No, 1512 31st St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1512 31st St NW have accessible units?
No, 1512 31st St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 31st St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 31st St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
