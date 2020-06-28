1510 6TH STREET NW

Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rare fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with PARKING in Shaw neighborhood! 1136 squarefoot condo has an open floor plan, large windows, high end lighting, gourmet kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout. Home boasts large living room and dining space with a gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas 5 burner stove. Two spacious bedrooms include a large master suite with a chic en-suite bath. Ideal for FSO, USAID, embassy official, or corporate executive on per diem looking to rent a million dollar condo. Three blocks from the O Street Giant Foods Grocery Store and 15 minute walk to the Convention Center and Shaw Metro Centers. Short term available (1 to 3 months).