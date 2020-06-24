151 Tuckerman Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bed/1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just minutes from Takoma Park and with easy access to downtown DC.



Just off Eastern Avenue, and less than a mile to Metro's Takoma Station (Red Line), and just over a mile to Fort Totten Station (Red/Green/Yellow Lines).



Some amenities include:



-Hardwood floors

-Central heat/AC

-Recently updated kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher)

-Fireplace

-Washer/dryer included

-Spacious unfinished basement



Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, no pets. Vouchers welcome!