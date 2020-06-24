151 Tuckerman Street Northeast

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed/1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just minutes from Takoma Park and with easy access to downtown DC.
Just off Eastern Avenue, and less than a mile to Metro's Takoma Station (Red Line), and just over a mile to Fort Totten Station (Red/Green/Yellow Lines).
Some amenities include:
-Hardwood floors
-Central heat/AC
-Recently updated kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher)
-Fireplace
-Washer/dryer included
-Spacious unfinished basement
Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, no pets. Vouchers welcome!