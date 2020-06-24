All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 1 2019 at 10:53 PM

151 Tuckerman Street Northeast

151 Tuckerman St NE · No Longer Available
Location

151 Tuckerman St NE, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bed/1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just minutes from Takoma Park and with easy access to downtown DC.

Just off Eastern Avenue, and less than a mile to Metro's Takoma Station (Red Line), and just over a mile to Fort Totten Station (Red/Green/Yellow Lines).

Some amenities include:

-Hardwood floors
-Central heat/AC
-Recently updated kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher)
-Fireplace
-Washer/dryer included
-Spacious unfinished basement

Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, no pets. Vouchers welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast have any available units?
151 Tuckerman Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast have?
Some of 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
151 Tuckerman Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Tuckerman Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
