Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:44 PM

1507 FREEDOM WAY SE

1507 Freedom Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Freedom Way Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Level town home near Eastern market, capital hill , H st Corridor and minutes to downtown DC. Metro access, public transit line. Minimum income $80,000 and 620 credit score. Access to main highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE have any available units?
1507 FREEDOM WAY SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE currently offering any rent specials?
1507 FREEDOM WAY SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE pet-friendly?
No, 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE offer parking?
No, 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE does not offer parking.
Does 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE have a pool?
No, 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE does not have a pool.
Does 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE have accessible units?
No, 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE does not have units with air conditioning.
