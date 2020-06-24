1507 Freedom Way Southeast, Washington, DC 20003 Capitol Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Level town home near Eastern market, capital hill , H st Corridor and minutes to downtown DC. Metro access, public transit line. Minimum income $80,000 and 620 credit score. Access to main highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE have any available units?
1507 FREEDOM WAY SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1507 FREEDOM WAY SE currently offering any rent specials?
1507 FREEDOM WAY SE is not currently offering any rent specials.