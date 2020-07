Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY; 12/30/19 FROM 12:00 UNTIL 2:00PMYou Don't Want To Miss Seeing This Updated Cozy One Bedroom, Just In-Time For The Holidays!!!This Apartment Includes: Hardwood Floors Throughout & Stainless Steel Appliances. Walk to shopping and public transportation on Pennsylvania and Minnesota Avenues. Direct route to downtown and convenient to Routes 295/395. Close Metro, bus, commuter routes, shopping and restaurants. Sentri Lockbox Is Located On The Front Porch Rail...