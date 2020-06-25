1506 P Street NW, Basement

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE LOGAN CIRCLE 1 BR WITH HUGE PRIVATE PATIO!!

We love this one bedroom sun filled apartment with a massive private patio space, perfect for entertaining -- we hope you will too! It is a warm, welcoming space and you will love hosting friends in the summer. It has a grill and lots of room for your own vegetable garden. (This is also a great option for dog owners!!)



The Logan Circle-Dupont Neighborhood

The apartment is located in a very safe and quiet street with incredible neighbors and neighborhood street parking. It is on the same block as Whole Foods, 5 blocks to Trader Joes, 5 blocks to two metro stops, and just steps to the countless restaurants, bars and shops that make Logan Circle the hottest neighborhood in the city. Plus, you are walking distance from Metro Center giving you access to every metro line in the city and some great restaurants from NYC. The building actually received a WalkScore of 98/100!



Logan Circle 1 Apartment

-1 Bedroom (Very Large!! It was previously two bedrooms)

-1 Bathroom with Granite Countertops and Double Vanity

-Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops

-Central AC/Heat

-Washer/Dryer



Spacious Backyard Patio

-400 Square Foot Private Patio

-Exit unit at ground level onto patio

-Patio Walls are freshly painted

-New Cement Floor

-Bike or Scooter Storage

Dogs and pets are allowed with an additional deposit/fee.

The property is professionally managed by Wexford with a 24-hour hotline.



The apartment is available immediately! If you sign by August 1, 2016 or before, we will give you a $500 credit toward your first month's rent!



Don't wait! Schedule a visit now.