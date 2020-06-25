All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1506 P Street NW, Basement.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1506 P Street NW, Basement
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:43 PM

1506 P Street NW, Basement

1506 P St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1506 P St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE LOGAN CIRCLE 1 BR WITH HUGE PRIVATE PATIO!!
We love this one bedroom sun filled apartment with a massive private patio space, perfect for entertaining -- we hope you will too! It is a warm, welcoming space and you will love hosting friends in the summer. It has a grill and lots of room for your own vegetable garden. (This is also a great option for dog owners!!)

The Logan Circle-Dupont Neighborhood
The apartment is located in a very safe and quiet street with incredible neighbors and neighborhood street parking. It is on the same block as Whole Foods, 5 blocks to Trader Joes, 5 blocks to two metro stops, and just steps to the countless restaurants, bars and shops that make Logan Circle the hottest neighborhood in the city. Plus, you are walking distance from Metro Center giving you access to every metro line in the city and some great restaurants from NYC. The building actually received a WalkScore of 98/100!

Logan Circle 1 Apartment
-1 Bedroom (Very Large!! It was previously two bedrooms)
-1 Bathroom with Granite Countertops and Double Vanity
-Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops
-Central AC/Heat
-Washer/Dryer

Spacious Backyard Patio
-400 Square Foot Private Patio
-Exit unit at ground level onto patio
-Patio Walls are freshly painted
-New Cement Floor
-Bike or Scooter Storage
Dogs and pets are allowed with an additional deposit/fee.
The property is professionally managed by Wexford with a 24-hour hotline.

The apartment is available immediately! If you sign by August 1, 2016 or before, we will give you a $500 credit toward your first month's rent!

Don't wait! Schedule a visit now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 P Street NW, Basement have any available units?
1506 P Street NW, Basement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 P Street NW, Basement have?
Some of 1506 P Street NW, Basement's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 P Street NW, Basement currently offering any rent specials?
1506 P Street NW, Basement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 P Street NW, Basement pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 P Street NW, Basement is pet friendly.
Does 1506 P Street NW, Basement offer parking?
No, 1506 P Street NW, Basement does not offer parking.
Does 1506 P Street NW, Basement have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 P Street NW, Basement offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 P Street NW, Basement have a pool?
No, 1506 P Street NW, Basement does not have a pool.
Does 1506 P Street NW, Basement have accessible units?
No, 1506 P Street NW, Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 P Street NW, Basement have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 P Street NW, Basement has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University