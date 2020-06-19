Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

15 Gallatin St NW Available 07/01/20 Big 4 BR House w/Parking Near Metro!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this big semi-detached house near Fort Totten metro! (Video tour on YouTube under property address). Main level is bright and open living and dining space with a nice modern kitchen - perfect for entertaining or having a quiet meal at home! Wonderful backyard with large deck! Second level has 2 bedrooms, full bath, washer/dryer, and beautiful master suite with vaulted ceiling and its own private deck and lovely private bath! Lower level has large living space including space for 4th bedroom. Parking for 2 cars in back! Property is short walk to the Fort Totten metro and shopping! [Owner’s qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $135k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50/adult non-refundable application fee. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.



