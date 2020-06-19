All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

15 Gallatin St NW

15 Gallatin Street Northwest · (202) 431-5256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Gallatin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Gallatin St NW · Avail. Jul 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
15 Gallatin St NW Available 07/01/20 Big 4 BR House w/Parking Near Metro!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this big semi-detached house near Fort Totten metro! (Video tour on YouTube under property address). Main level is bright and open living and dining space with a nice modern kitchen - perfect for entertaining or having a quiet meal at home! Wonderful backyard with large deck! Second level has 2 bedrooms, full bath, washer/dryer, and beautiful master suite with vaulted ceiling and its own private deck and lovely private bath! Lower level has large living space including space for 4th bedroom. Parking for 2 cars in back! Property is short walk to the Fort Totten metro and shopping! [Owner’s qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $135k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50/adult non-refundable application fee. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.

(RLNE5765458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Gallatin St NW have any available units?
15 Gallatin St NW has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Gallatin St NW have?
Some of 15 Gallatin St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Gallatin St NW currently offering any rent specials?
15 Gallatin St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Gallatin St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Gallatin St NW is pet friendly.
Does 15 Gallatin St NW offer parking?
Yes, 15 Gallatin St NW does offer parking.
Does 15 Gallatin St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Gallatin St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Gallatin St NW have a pool?
No, 15 Gallatin St NW does not have a pool.
Does 15 Gallatin St NW have accessible units?
No, 15 Gallatin St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Gallatin St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Gallatin St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
