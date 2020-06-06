1495 NEWTON STREET NW

Amenities
Welcome Home to your comfy pad! Just minutes walk to Columbia Heights Metro. Will Waive $200.00 off First months rent. Move in fee is $100. Avail NOW!!- 2nd floor in quiet rear of building. - Street parking only.- Light filled 2 BR, 1 Bath Condo. - Washer/Dryer. - Hardwood floors. - Central Heat and A/C. - Stainless steel appliances, maple Cabinets. Near: Tivoli Square shopping, grocery and convenience stores, bars and restaurants. - The rent is $2,500.00 per month + Utilities (Except water is included).