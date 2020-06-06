All apartments in Washington
Location

1495 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to your comfy pad! Just minutes walk to Columbia Heights Metro. Will Waive $200.00 off First months rent. Move in fee is $100. Avail NOW!!- 2nd floor in quiet rear of building. - Street parking only.- Light filled 2 BR, 1 Bath Condo. - Washer/Dryer. - Hardwood floors. - Central Heat and A/C. - Stainless steel appliances, maple Cabinets. Near: Tivoli Square shopping, grocery and convenience stores, bars and restaurants. - The rent is $2,500.00 per month + Utilities (Except water is included).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1495 NEWTON STREET NW have any available units?
1495 NEWTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1495 NEWTON STREET NW have?
Some of 1495 NEWTON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1495 NEWTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1495 NEWTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1495 NEWTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1495 NEWTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1495 NEWTON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1495 NEWTON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1495 NEWTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1495 NEWTON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1495 NEWTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1495 NEWTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1495 NEWTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1495 NEWTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1495 NEWTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1495 NEWTON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
