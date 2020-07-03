1459 Chapin Street, NW, Basement

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom, 1 full bath basement unit. Cork floors throughout. Kitchen is open to the living room space. Both bedrooms have access to the shared backyard and parking areas. Washer/Dryer in unit. Water included in rent, tenant only responsible for electric.