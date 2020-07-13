All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

The Normandie

Open Now until 5pm
6817 Georgia Ave NW · (202) 883-5462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,407

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,664

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit B-02 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Normandie.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
key fob access
online portal
Discover a gorgeous apartment community in the nations capitol. The Normandie offers a stunning range of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in DC NW. As soon as you walk through our doors, youll see what all of the fuss is about. The entire property features Art Deco-style architecture, vibrant amenities, and must-have indulgences. Take a look at our portfolio of floor plans and youll find spacious interiors with glamorous details. All of our apartment homes feature hardwood floors, large windows with fabulous views of the neighborhood, and upscale bathrooms. Youll also have access to a number of incredible perks including our beautifully designed lobby with Art Deco accents, onsite laundry facilities, and around-the-clock maintenance services. Get more out of your time in DC and apply for your spot at The Normandie today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: We do not accept aggressive breeds or exotics. We have a weight restriction of 40 pounds. We must have veterinary records.
Cats
restrictions: Cat must meet weight and breed restrictions. No exotics and must have veterinary records.
Parking Details: Limited Garages Available at $70 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Normandie have any available units?
The Normandie has 4 units available starting at $1,407 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Normandie have?
Some of The Normandie's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Normandie currently offering any rent specials?
The Normandie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Normandie pet-friendly?
Yes, The Normandie is pet friendly.
Does The Normandie offer parking?
Yes, The Normandie offers parking.
Does The Normandie have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Normandie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Normandie have a pool?
No, The Normandie does not have a pool.
Does The Normandie have accessible units?
No, The Normandie does not have accessible units.
Does The Normandie have units with dishwashers?
No, The Normandie does not have units with dishwashers.

