Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard key fob access online portal

Discover a gorgeous apartment community in the nations capitol. The Normandie offers a stunning range of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in DC NW. As soon as you walk through our doors, youll see what all of the fuss is about. The entire property features Art Deco-style architecture, vibrant amenities, and must-have indulgences. Take a look at our portfolio of floor plans and youll find spacious interiors with glamorous details. All of our apartment homes feature hardwood floors, large windows with fabulous views of the neighborhood, and upscale bathrooms. Youll also have access to a number of incredible perks including our beautifully designed lobby with Art Deco accents, onsite laundry facilities, and around-the-clock maintenance services. Get more out of your time in DC and apply for your spot at The Normandie today!