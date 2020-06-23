1441 SPRING ROAD NW

Amenities
FIRST MONTH RENT IS FREE. Can be rented by rooms. Bus stops are half a block away in either direction on 14th and 16th! 2 Metro stops are 12 minutes walking!Like tacos and/or beer? You can go from your couch to any place on this block in less than 3 minutes! Its this rad block!This is a 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath condo on the top floor of a 3 floor walk-up. Brand new floors and a fancy new kitchen with the shiny stainless steel appliances and a brand new hot water heater. 2 of the rooms are pretty large with a pretty good view. The third bedroom is slightly smaller but comfortably holds two desks, a bookshelf, and a queen sized pulled out pull-out couch, so its still a decent sized bedroom. Water and Trash is paid! We haven't turned on our heater yet this winter because its super well insulated! Central Air. Power is usually about $100/month total, gas ~$15. Laundry in the basement. Storage unit in basement too.Feel free to paint the walls however! We can leave the mounted white boards or take them with us, up to you!1-year lease or longer preferred. We would prefer to rent the whole place, but will consider renting by room. Price not necessarily fixed.