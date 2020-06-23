All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1441 SPRING ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1441 SPRING ROAD NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 SPRING ROAD NW

1441 Spring Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1441 Spring Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FIRST MONTH RENT IS FREE. Can be rented by rooms. Bus stops are half a block away in either direction on 14th and 16th! 2 Metro stops are 12 minutes walking!Like tacos and/or beer? You can go from your couch to any place on this block in less than 3 minutes! Its this rad block!This is a 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath condo on the top floor of a 3 floor walk-up. Brand new floors and a fancy new kitchen with the shiny stainless steel appliances and a brand new hot water heater. 2 of the rooms are pretty large with a pretty good view. The third bedroom is slightly smaller but comfortably holds two desks, a bookshelf, and a queen sized pulled out pull-out couch, so its still a decent sized bedroom. Water and Trash is paid! We haven't turned on our heater yet this winter because its super well insulated! Central Air. Power is usually about $100/month total, gas ~$15. Laundry in the basement. Storage unit in basement too.Feel free to paint the walls however! We can leave the mounted white boards or take them with us, up to you!1-year lease or longer preferred. We would prefer to rent the whole place, but will consider renting by room. Price not necessarily fixed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 SPRING ROAD NW have any available units?
1441 SPRING ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1441 SPRING ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1441 SPRING ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 SPRING ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1441 SPRING ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1441 SPRING ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1441 SPRING ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1441 SPRING ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 SPRING ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 SPRING ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1441 SPRING ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1441 SPRING ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1441 SPRING ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 SPRING ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 SPRING ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 SPRING ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1441 SPRING ROAD NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University