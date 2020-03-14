1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking internet access pet friendly

Address: 1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit 307 Washington, DC 20005. Market Rent: $2,250 for a 18 Month Lease OR $2,350 for a 12 Month Lease. Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash. Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone. Square Footage: 693 Square Feet. Parking: Street Parking Only. Pets: No Pets Allowed. Availability Date: October, 2019. The building itself has a secured entrance with front desk personnel. They also have package pick up! It also has a gym and lounge area for all residents in the building. It gets even better, the neighborhood is fantastic! Located perfectly to a number of bars and restaurants on 14th Street. It is also a good distance to Downtown DC! Come check it out now! Bedrooms: One Bedroom. Bathrooms: One Bathroom. Appliances: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Disposal. Application Fee: $65 Application Fee per person. Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month for Resident Benefit Package. Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent. Move In Fee: $150 Non-Refundable Move In Fee PLUS $1,000 REFUNDABLE Deposit. Amenities: Secured Entry, Front Desk, Package Pick Up, Private Patio, Gym, Resident Lounge