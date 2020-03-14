All apartments in Washington
1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

1441 Rhode Island Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Address: 1441 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit 307 Washington, DC 20005. Market Rent: $2,250 for a 18 Month Lease OR $2,350 for a 12 Month Lease. Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash. Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & Phone. Square Footage: 693 Square Feet. Parking: Street Parking Only. Pets: No Pets Allowed. Availability Date: October, 2019. The building itself has a secured entrance with front desk personnel. They also have package pick up! It also has a gym and lounge area for all residents in the building. It gets even better, the neighborhood is fantastic! Located perfectly to a number of bars and restaurants on 14th Street. It is also a good distance to Downtown DC! Come check it out now! Bedrooms: One Bedroom. Bathrooms: One Bathroom. Appliances: Gas Range Stove & Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Disposal. Application Fee: $65 Application Fee per person. Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month for Resident Benefit Package. Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent. Move In Fee: $150 Non-Refundable Move In Fee PLUS $1,000 REFUNDABLE Deposit. Amenities: Secured Entry, Front Desk, Package Pick Up, Private Patio, Gym, Resident Lounge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have any available units?
1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 NW RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
