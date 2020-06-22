All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1441 Alabama Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1441 Alabama Ave Se
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 Alabama Ave Se

1441 Alabama Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1441 Alabama Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Description

Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath townhome. Includes off street parking, in-house washer/dryer, CAC, dishwasher, microwave, small yard/patio, walk-in closets, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, and w/w carpet. One block to Giant, Ihop, Wells Fargo Bank, Subway, and Congress Heights Metro.

Pet Friendly for cats and dogs.

($800 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT) Ends November 1st, 2018

* W/D in unit
* Assign Off Street Parking
* Marble Floors in Dining Room
* Wood Stairs
* Updated Lighting
* Walk In closet

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Fenced yard

Lease Terms

$1,725.00 security deposit

One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Alabama Ave Se have any available units?
1441 Alabama Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Alabama Ave Se have?
Some of 1441 Alabama Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Alabama Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Alabama Ave Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Alabama Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Alabama Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Alabama Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Alabama Ave Se does offer parking.
Does 1441 Alabama Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 Alabama Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Alabama Ave Se have a pool?
No, 1441 Alabama Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Alabama Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 1441 Alabama Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Alabama Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Alabama Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University