1441 Alabama Ave Se

Amenities
Description
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath townhome. Includes off street parking, in-house washer/dryer, CAC, dishwasher, microwave, small yard/patio, walk-in closets, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, and w/w carpet. One block to Giant, Ihop, Wells Fargo Bank, Subway, and Congress Heights Metro.
Pet Friendly for cats and dogs.
($800 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT) Ends November 1st, 2018
* W/D in unit
* Assign Off Street Parking
* Marble Floors in Dining Room
* Wood Stairs
* Updated Lighting
* Walk In closet
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Fenced yard
Lease Terms
$1,725.00 security deposit
One year lease