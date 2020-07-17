1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE

Amenities

Welcome to 1427 West Virginia Ave Condominium. Unit 1 of this gorgeous rowhome conversion offers a well appointed oasis tucked just steps away from vibrant H Street Corridor, Union Market and burgeoning Ivy City. At 1410 square feet this 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a generous open floor plan complete with all the bells and whistles: Beautiful hardwood floors, quartz counters throughout, high end stainless steel appliances, gas range complete with pot filler, endless kitchen storage, large bedrooms with expansive closets, perfectly detailed ensuite bathrooms, bedroom level washer/dryer, and absolutely stunning light fixtures. This unit won't last long. Parking available for rent.