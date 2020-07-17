All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE
1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE

1427 West Virginia Avenue Northeast · (703) 296-5255
Location

1427 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 1427 West Virginia Ave Condominium. Unit 1 of this gorgeous rowhome conversion offers a well appointed oasis tucked just steps away from vibrant H Street Corridor, Union Market and burgeoning Ivy City. At 1410 square feet this 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a generous open floor plan complete with all the bells and whistles: Beautiful hardwood floors, quartz counters throughout, high end stainless steel appliances, gas range complete with pot filler, endless kitchen storage, large bedrooms with expansive closets, perfectly detailed ensuite bathrooms, bedroom level washer/dryer, and absolutely stunning light fixtures. This unit won't last long. Parking available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
