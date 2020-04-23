1425 Euclid St NW UNIT 5

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

NEW PRICE!! THIS IS A STEAL DO NOT MISS OUT!!



Conveniently located in Columbia Heights, just a short walk to BOTH the Columbia Heights and U ST metro is this spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment home with garage parking! The apartment is located walking distance to Adam's Morgan with plenty of restaurants, shops and night life at your finger tips! You have Target, Best Buy and Marshals within walking distance and let's not forget 14th ST and all that it has to offer!! This apartment really is in an ideal location!!



Property Highlights:

- 2 Br

- 2 bath

- Central AC/Heat

- Garage parking for one car!

- Gas cooking

- Stainless steel appliances

- Granite counters

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Gas fireplace

- W/D in unit

- Big patio off living room grill and table included

- Recessed lights

- Spacious master with en-suite

- Access patio from master and living room

- Master has walk in with shelving

- Second bedroom has walk in

- Shared front yard with grill and picnic benches

- Dog Friendly no cats $250 Pet fee

- Water included tenant pays gas and electric



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5338888)