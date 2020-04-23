All apartments in Washington
1425 Euclid St NW UNIT 5
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

1425 Euclid St NW UNIT 5

1425 Euclid St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NEW PRICE!! THIS IS A STEAL DO NOT MISS OUT!!

Conveniently located in Columbia Heights, just a short walk to BOTH the Columbia Heights and U ST metro is this spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment home with garage parking! The apartment is located walking distance to Adam's Morgan with plenty of restaurants, shops and night life at your finger tips! You have Target, Best Buy and Marshals within walking distance and let's not forget 14th ST and all that it has to offer!! This apartment really is in an ideal location!!

Property Highlights:
- 2 Br
- 2 bath
- Central AC/Heat
- Garage parking for one car!
- Gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite counters
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Gas fireplace
- W/D in unit
- Big patio off living room grill and table included
- Recessed lights
- Spacious master with en-suite
- Access patio from master and living room
- Master has walk in with shelving
- Second bedroom has walk in
- Shared front yard with grill and picnic benches
- Dog Friendly no cats $250 Pet fee
- Water included tenant pays gas and electric

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5338888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

