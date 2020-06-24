All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1425 5TH STREET NW
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

1425 5TH STREET NW

1425 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1425 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN BY 8/15/19 TO GET BIG MOVE IN SAVING!!! Unbeatable Location, Near Everywhere You Want to Be! Bright, Spacious, Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in the Heart of Shaw. Features an Open Floor Plan, w/Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, High Ceilings, Grand Living Room Area w/ Light Filtering Bay Windows. Perfect Dining Area for Entertaining. Kitchen w/ Island, Granite Counters, Plenty of Cabinets. Great Closet Space, Washer & Dryer in Unit. Relaxing Front & Back Patio Areas. Convenient to Metro, Restaurants, Shops & Parks. 1 Car Rear Parking for an Additional $180 Per Month. Wow Just Wow!! Apply Today, Move In Tomorrow! Apply link: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/753956

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 5TH STREET NW have any available units?
1425 5TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 5TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1425 5TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 5TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1425 5TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 5TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1425 5TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1425 5TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1425 5TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1425 5TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 5TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 5TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1425 5TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1425 5TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1425 5TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 5TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 5TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
