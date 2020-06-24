1425 5TH STREET NW

Amenities

MOVE IN BY 8/15/19 TO GET BIG MOVE IN SAVING!!! Unbeatable Location, Near Everywhere You Want to Be! Bright, Spacious, Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in the Heart of Shaw. Features an Open Floor Plan, w/Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, High Ceilings, Grand Living Room Area w/ Light Filtering Bay Windows. Perfect Dining Area for Entertaining. Kitchen w/ Island, Granite Counters, Plenty of Cabinets. Great Closet Space, Washer & Dryer in Unit. Relaxing Front & Back Patio Areas. Convenient to Metro, Restaurants, Shops & Parks. 1 Car Rear Parking for an Additional $180 Per Month. Wow Just Wow!! Apply Today, Move In Tomorrow! Apply link: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/753956