Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

***Available for Short Term*** Up to 3-month lease preferred. Elegant city living just off of 14th & U! Semi-detached 2 BR, 1.5 BA with off-street pkg and private fenced patio. Exposed brick, oak flooring, fireplace mantel, great light. Central Air and Heat. Huge kitchen with SS and granite. Larger bedrooms with a walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer in bsmt. Furniture is available if preferred. 99 Walk Score. Pets on a case by case basis.