1418 W Street Northwest
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:45 PM

1418 W Street Northwest

1418 W Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1418 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Wonderful location just 2 blocks from U St! $500 OFF 1st Month!

Beautiful and comfortable 1 bedroom/den 1 bath condo located on 3rd floor of private condo residence. Open concept with hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample and bright living room with large windows. The bedroom features ample closet space and plenty of light!. Washer/Dryer in residence.

U St and 14th Street entertainment, restaurants, shops Traders Joe's and P Street Whole Foods all just a few blocks away!

pets considered on case by case basis
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 W Street Northwest have any available units?
1418 W Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 W Street Northwest have?
Some of 1418 W Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 W Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1418 W Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 W Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 W Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1418 W Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1418 W Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1418 W Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 W Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 W Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1418 W Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1418 W Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1418 W Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 W Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 W Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

