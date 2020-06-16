1418 11th St NW

Amenities
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Logan Circle Condo - Property Id: 293332
Amazing location - 1.5 blocks to Logan Circle; 3.5 blocks to Whole Foods; 2.5 blocks to Giant!
Features:
* Washer/dryer on premises
* Massive amount of storage space, including understair closet that will fit two bikes (most sizes) and elevated long-term storage compartment
* Den area is perfect for a home office, guest room, or nursery (den not pictured in listing)
* Front and back deck (with room for a grill)
* High ceilings
* Updated appliances
* Spacious bedroom (king size bed for scale in picture) with lots of natural light
* Optional parking (extra fee)
* Nest "smart" thermostat
Restrictions
* Pets considered (additional fee)
* No smoking
Available starting June 15. COVID-19 appropriate showings by appointment.
