Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

1414 22ND STREET NW

1414 22nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1414 22nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Stunning upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with 2 underground secured parking spaces with a 22 foot long by 3 foot deep storage bin. Secured building with desk attendant in lobby. Building is across the street from Rock Creek Park.Ceramic tile foyer with hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen. Marble flooring in the bathrooms. Fitness center and meeting room. Rooftop terrace. West end of DuPont Circle. Pets are case by case bases. $50.00application fee. non-refundable $250.00 1x move in/outfee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 22ND STREET NW have any available units?
1414 22ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 22ND STREET NW have?
Some of 1414 22ND STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 22ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1414 22ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 22ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 22ND STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1414 22ND STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1414 22ND STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1414 22ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 22ND STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 22ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1414 22ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1414 22ND STREET NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1414 22ND STREET NW has accessible units.
Does 1414 22ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 22ND STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
