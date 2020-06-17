1410 11th St NW #3

Amenities

Unit #3 Available 05/06/19 BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom 2 bath for rent in Logan Circle!! Completely renovated new appliances, extra tall ceiling height, and abundant natural light. Two metro stops within 5 minutes walk away! Conveniently located by shops, groceries, and restaurants!

Property highlights:

-Hardwoods throughout

-New Paint throughout

- 2 Full bathrooms

-All new appliances

-Energy efficient

-Corner unit with abundant natural light

-W/D in unit

-Private outdoor deck

-Off street garage parking available for an additional fee

- All bedrooms can fit a king size bed

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Pets Allowed



