Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

STEP OUT YOUR DOOR AND FIND EVERYTHING STEPS AWAY! TRADER JOE'S,RESTAURANTS,NIGHTLIFE & SHOPPING & WALK TO 3 METROS FROM THESE LARGE LOFT STYLE CONDOS CLASSICALLY DESIGNED W/A CONTEMPORARY FLAIR! HIGH CEILINGS, FULL HEIGHT WINDOWS,W/D HARDWOOD AND ENDLESS LIST OF HIGH LEVEL FINISHES. , 2 MASTERS HUGE CLOSET. EXCLUSIVE BOUTIQUE BLDG W/ ONLY 12 UNITS, IN THE HEART OF U STREET, 3 BLOCKS TO METRO.